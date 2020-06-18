Masks become mandatory in Orange County, as Florida hits record-high 3,207 new coronavirus cases

The state of Florida hit yet another milestone today with 3,207 new cases of coronavirus and 43 new deaths reported today by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the state's new total to 85, 906 cases and 3,061 deaths of Florida residents.
This beats Tuesday's record of 2,783 new cases in a single day. The surge in coronavirus cases continues apace, with Gov. Ron DeSantis chalking it up simply to increased testing and refusing to "roll back" any of his statewide reopening measures.
With state leadership still unwilling to act, late Thursday afternoon Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order that made facial coverings mandatory in public starting this Saturday, June 20 throughout Orlando and Orange County. Under this order, anyone working, living or visiting Orange County must wear a mask in public.
However, according to ClickOrlando, Demings clarified that compliance is voluntary and there will be no fines or penalties. “We want voluntary compliance with this, we have been deliberate at this phase of not saying that it carries a criminal penalty, because that’s not the goal," said Demings.Quite a day.
