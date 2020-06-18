JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Masks become mandatory in Orange County, as Florida hits record-high 3,207 new coronavirus cases

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 6:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orange County Government/Facebook

The state of Florida hit yet another milestone today with 3,207 new cases of coronavirus and 43 new deaths reported today by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the state's new total to 85, 906 cases and 3,061 deaths of Florida residents.

This beats Tuesday's record of 2,783 new cases in a single day. The surge in coronavirus cases continues apace, with Gov. Ron DeSantis chalking it up simply to increased testing and refusing to "roll back" any of his statewide reopening measures.

With state leadership still unwilling to act, late Thursday afternoon Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order that made facial coverings mandatory in public starting this Saturday, June 20 throughout Orlando and Orange County. Under this order, anyone working, living or visiting Orange County must wear a mask in public.

However, according to ClickOrlando, Demings clarified that compliance is voluntary and there will be no fines or penalties. “We want voluntary compliance with this, we have been deliberate at this phase of not saying that it carries a criminal penalty, because that’s not the goal," said Demings.

Quite a day.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

