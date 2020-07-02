A summer with no Brits could spell big trouble for Orlando

Florida is currently seeing record levels of confirmed COVID-19 infections, and visitors from Europe and the U.K. are taking notice.



click image Image via Do Your Part Orlando campaign

Her Majesty’s Consul-General Nicolette Brent, MBE, on the influence of the British market on Central Florida's economy. Also on the panel was A drian Jones . Originally from the U.K., Jones came to the U.S. to help British amusement company Merlin open attractions including Legoland Florida, Madame Tussauds, and the Sea Life Aquarium. Jones is now Chairman of the Board at Visit Orlando.





In an interview with Orlando Weekly regarding the lack of international visitors this year, George Aguel, president and CEO at Visit Orlando, didn't seem concerned with the lack of the high-spending Brits. Instead, he said the agency would be focusing on domestic travelers. “Given the fact that over 91 percent of our visitor base traditionally comes from the U.S., plus the current challenges of overseas travel, our primary proactive marketing efforts will focus on domestic visitors through the end of the year as that market has the greatest potential. We are, however, maintaining strong communication with the travel trade industry in our core international markets with ongoing updates on the recovery process and openings, and offering training for future travel opportunities in anticipation of their eventual recovery."