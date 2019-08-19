Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house

click to enlarge
-
Image via Dark Horizon | Facebook
-
This sort of thing, but with Florida Man
Central Florida is one of the nation’s leading regions when it comes to Halloween events.
Of course we have Universal Halloween Horror Nights, one of the nation’s largest and most recognizable Halloween events, and Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream, plus numerous more independent experiences like A Petrified Forest and The Haunt at Old Town. While the region already boasts what is likely the nation’s largest collection of Halloween offerings, a new event is entering the mix – and it looks pretty scary.
California-based Epic Entertainment Group
is already known for their industry-leading haunt experience, Dark Harbor
, hosted annually in the parking lot of the Queen Mary in Long Beach.
The high-budget, multi-house haunt regularly draws tens of thousands of guests, and is viewed as direct competition to Universal Studios Hollywood version of Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Scary Farm. By 2015
, just five years after the Long Beach event began, it saw attendance of over 120,000 over its approximately three-week run. It ranks as one of the largest annual events in Los Angeles County.
Epic Entertainment is now looking to re-create the buzz it has seen in California with its new haunt in Orlando, taking over the back parking lot and food court area of the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark (formerly the Nick Hotel).
Just as they do in California, Dark Horizon
will draw inspiration from regional folklore for its houses.
“Dark Horizons’ haunted houses and main characters are based on Florida’s darker history and local lore, highlighting infamous tales of piracy, voodoo and murder,” adds Charity Hill, EPIC Entertainment Group managing partner. “Dark Horizon will bring to life the stories of some of the more infamous figures in Florida’s history – Bloody Ed Watson, Mambo Cecile and Captain Killigrew.”
Last year the Holiday Inn Resort tried a similar event
, albeit one that was far more family-friendly. Despite some positive reviews, the tween focus has been ditched to instead go for a more adult-centered event. Dark Horizon features three houses, four themed bars, two stage shows, an adult-focused 4D theater experience, a VIP lounge and a DJ-driven dance party. Multiple other dining venues at the resort will also be open during the event. The event is not recommended for those under 13.
With a cast of hundreds and with thousands expected to attend over the 16 nights of the event, Dark Horizon is positioning itself to become Orlando’s second-biggest Halloween event, behind the juggernaut that is Halloween Horror Nights.
Tickets begin at $25 and are on sale now
. Multiple a la carte
options, including rum tastings and skip the line access, are available.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.