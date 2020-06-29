CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Monday, June 29, 2020

The Gist

Surprise birthday party takes Maitland teen 'Back to the Future'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky

Among the many casualties of the COVID-19 crisis have been the graduation celebrations that traditionally take place this time of year. So when Lake Howell High School cancelled its scheduled July 17 commencement ceremony, Maitland mom Cyn Sellards turned to friends she made in her years as a Universal Orlando employee to help turn her son Evan's recent 18th birthday party into a surprise encounter with his favorite film, Back to the Future.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky

On Sunday, June 28, a suburban neighborhood off 17-92 was transformed into Hill Valley as a socially distanced procession of honking vehicles led the way for Doc Brown's iconic Delorean time machine from the classic 1985 film Back to the Future. "Marty McFly" and his girlfriend "Jennifer Parker" emerged from the vehicle to deliver a package of reproduction movie props to Evan, then whisked the birthday boy off for an 88 mile-per-hour joy ride into the future (or at least around the block).

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky

The reproduction time machine was provided by Elliot Hansen of Florida Time Machine, whose hand-built creation has been seen driving around Universal Studios Florida.

Marty and Jennifer were portrayed by professional actor/artist couple Rob Sims and Kyla Swanberg of CosFX Studios. Kyla, a renowned costume designer in Orlando, creates all the costumes and wigs. Rob has been playing Marty Mcfly for over 15 years, as well as building Delorean Time Machines at Coulombe Enterprises in Oviedo FL. Yard decorations were provided by Orlando Yard Greetings.

PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky
Go back in time to Evan's birthday celebration by watching this video:

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

