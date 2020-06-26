Within 30 minutes, Disney World Annual Passholders claim every open theme park reservation

click image Photo courtesy Disney

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders were up bright and early Friday morning, parked in front of their computers and primed to scoop up park reservations that will get them into the Disney parks when these attractions reopen in July.

Disney's new online reservation system opened Friday at 6 a.m. for Annual Passholders without a hotel reservation to vie for a spot for the opening days of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, and all of the available reservations were claimed by 6:30 a.m. Soon afterward, Hollywood Studios and Epcot were full for their reopening date of July 15.

Later in the morning, the "Park Pass" reservations system filled up for all parks for Annual Passholders through the weekend of July 18. Under the new system, passholders can visit one park per day, and make reservations for up to three days at a time. This is all part of Walt Disney World's new limited capacity policies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the website AllEars spotted what appeared to be two new days of availability for Hollywood Studios ahead of their July 15 reopening. There has been no official word on that reopening date having moved up at all, though.

All of this early-morning vigilance could very well be for naught, as Disneyland in California announced an indefinite delay in their July 17 reopening plans, leaving open a possibility that the same could happen here.