The Gist

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Splash Mountain to be re-branded based on Disney film 'The Princess and the Frog'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HARSHLIGHT/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via HarshLight/Wikimedia Commons

The Disney fans (over 21,000 strong) who earlier this month signed an online petition to re-theme the log flume ride Splash Mountain appear to have been successful in getting their message heard

Disney announced today that it will change both Splash Mountain rides
one at California's Disneyland and one at the Magic Kingdom here in Orlando  from its current Song of the South theme to instead be based on more recent and inclusive Disney film property The Princess and the Frog.

Disney Imagineers are already at work and some of the new conceptual designs were shared online today, so sorry to all the outraged Twitter commenters, this is a done deal.

Splash Mountain was based on the infamous Disney animated/live-action film Song of the South, a film that is racist in its depiction of Black people. 

This re-imagined Princess and the Frog log flume ride will be a "musical adventure" picking up where the movie ends. Disney says in a statement that "the retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

Twitter being the terrible place it is – and with Disney inexplicably leaving the comments open – the complaints and backlash have been going strong. This is a developing story and we'll continue to update.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Twitter
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

