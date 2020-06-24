CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Bloggytown

The owner of the Knight's Bar near UCF says his establishment is being used as a 'scapegoat'

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM

click to enlarge The Knight's Pub in January - PHOTO VIA THE KNIGHT'S PUB
  • Photo via the Knight's Pub
  • The Knight's Pub in January

The owner of the Knight’s Pub in Orlando contended Wednesday that the bar is being used as a “scapegoat” after the state suspended its alcoholic beverage license for violating coronavirus reopening guidelines.

Owner Michael D'Esposito released a statement disputing the bar violated a 50 percent indoor occupancy cap after reopening on June 5, when bars in most of Florida were allowed to operate with seated service. He also argued that the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation used 2019 social-media photos from the bar as examples of customers breaking social distancing requirements.

“Unfortunately, despite our limited reopening that was encouraged by our political leaders, our establishment is now being used as the scapegoat for all COVID-19 cases in the surrounding Orlando area,” D’Esposito said, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

"It is a slippery slope to essentially blame one small business for a majority of the COVID-19 cases in the area." click to tweet

The state department on Monday announced the license suspension, pointing to 13 employees and at least 28 customers testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis used the suspension to announce crackdowns on restaurants and bars that fail to follow coronavirus guidelines included in an executive order.

“And then, people will hopefully get the message that these guidelines are in place for a reason,” DeSantis said.

As part of the decision to suspend the Orlando bar’s license, the state department said customers on June 5 and June 6 were observed violating the executive order. D’Esposito said the bar has been closed since June 8 after a report that a person might have become sick after going to the bar.

“It is a slippery slope to essentially blame one small business for a majority of the COVID-19 cases in the area; a baseless accusation we take with the utmost seriousness,” D’Esposito said in the statement. “We complied and voluntarily shut down because it was the right thing to do and have continued to behave in a responsible and safe manner by acting quickly to protect the residents of our community.”

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dense Saharan dust plume to reach Florida this week, impacting hurricane season Read More

  2. SeaWorld's largest shareholder may be pushing the company into bankruptcy Read More

  3. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

  4. Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges involving stalking Read More

  5. I-4 is about to be even more of a nightmare with multiple closures throughout downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation