Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Florida reports record 5,511 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY FDOH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy FDOH/Facebook
Florida continues to set new and terrible milestones with reported COVID-19 cases.

According to the state Department of Health, Florida added 5,508 new positive coronavirus cases and reported another 44 deaths.



As Tampa Bay Times data reporter Langston Taylor pointed out, it took Florida the whole month of March to reach 5,500 cases, and we just reached that number in a single day.

Florida’s previous daily record for COVID-19 cases was Saturday, with 4,049. Florida has now had 22 straight days with new cases near or over 1,000 per day.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 109,014; 3,281 deaths have been reported.

Orange County's total case numbers now stand at 6,056.

So far, Florida has performed 1,669,440 tests, which is roughly 7.7 percent of the state's population. As of yesterday, the the rate of positive tests increased to 18.43 percent.

It’s also worth noting that the state is still not reporting the number of hospitalizations.

In total, the nation now has over 2.3 million cases with over 121,000 deaths. Globally, the U.S. has the most fatalities.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

