JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The Gist

Cash will no longer be accepted at Florida state forests

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps

State forests are moving to a cash-free system to protect workers and visitors from the coronavirus. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service announced the change on Monday.

"Cash will no longer be accepted for Florida State Forest recreation sales," said a forest service release, which noted that checks and money orders will still be accepted for items not available for purchase online.

The new system comes as more state parks are reopening, and in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday.

"We look forward to transitioning Florida State Forest recreation sales to a digital platform," said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. "The online system not only streamlines the payment process for Floridians and visitors but reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19."

Starting Wednesday, $45 annual Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) passes will be available for purchase, and are good until June 30, 2021.

On July 1, visitors can begin purchasing day-use passes for recreation areas, including trailheads and OHV riding areas. Then, on July 10, group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen, with capacity set at 50 people.

You can visit FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or call 877-879-3859 for information and to make purchases. The service will place QR-style bar codes inside all state forest day-use areas, so visitors with smartphones may more easily use it.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

  2. Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges involving stalking Read More

  3. Sen. Rick Scott says record-high coronavirus cases 'clearly' not tied to testing, 'people need to wear masks' Read More

  4. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just welcomed a new baby giraffe Read More

  5. Bovine Steakhouse opens on Park Avenue in Winter Park after more than two years of anticipation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation