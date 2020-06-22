JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

The Gist

New YouTube series 'Miga Made' arrives, from the Orlando couple who brought you 'Dog Powered Robot'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MIGA MADE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Miga Made/YouTube

Local designers and artists Evan and Christie Miga have launched a new YouTube program, Miga Made, that's a delightful throwback to classic PBS-style programming like The Electric Company and Sesame Street, with some Photon, Pee Wee's Playhouse, and MST3K aesthetics thrown in for good measure.

The Migas are best known on the local performance and arts scenes for their Fringe Festival hit Dog Powered Robot, a show that garnered them positive reviews and a "Best Fringe Show" nod in OW's Best Of Orlando awards a few years back.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MIGA MADE/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Miga Made/YouTube

The Migas conceptualized and created Miga Made while at home with not much else to do during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, debuting a few episodes gradually over the last month. The robot and set designs are cute, the digital graphics are sleek, and the sense of fun experimentation, complete with DIY tutorials, is kinda infectious.

Miga Made can be watched on their YouTube channel here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Facing record coronavirus cases, Florida Gov. DeSantis defends reopening state's economy Read More

  2. These are the bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law Read More

  3. Disney World posts ‘disappointing’ list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences when parks reopen Read More

  4. Milk District venue Iron Cow is closing its doors for now due to concerns over coronavirus Read More

  5. Matcha House Tea & Creamery opens this Friday in Mills 50 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation