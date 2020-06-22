New YouTube series 'Miga Made' arrives, from the Orlando couple who brought you 'Dog Powered Robot'

Local designers and artists Evan and Christie Miga have launched a new YouTube program, Miga Made, that's a delightful throwback to classic PBS-style programming like The Electric Company and Sesame Street, with some Photon, Pee Wee's Playhouse, and MST3K aesthetics thrown in for good measure.
The Migas are best known on the local performance and arts scenes for their Fringe Festival hit Dog Powered Robot, a show that garnered them positive reviews and a "Best Fringe Show" nod in OW's Best Of Orlando awards a few years back.
The Migas conceptualized and created Miga Made while at home with not much else to do during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, debuting a few episodes gradually over the last month. The robot and set designs are cute, the digital graphics are sleek, and the sense of fun experimentation, complete with DIY tutorials, is kinda infectious.
Miga Made can be watched on their YouTube channel here.
