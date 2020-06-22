Carnival cancels all cruises out of U.S. ports for the entire summer

click to enlarge Photo via Carnival Cruise Line/Facebook

In a statement released Monday, Carnival Cruise Line says it's voluntarily canceling all cruises through Sept. 30, 2020, amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones. Your health and safety are important to us whether you are on land or one of our ships," said Carnival in a statement.

Carnival Cruise Line, which operates out of Port Tampa Bay and is owned by the world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corp., had previously announced plans to resume some U.S. operations on Aug. 1.

The announcement comes three days after Cruise Lines International Association decided to extend a suspension of operations out of U.S. ports until Sept. 15. The “No Sail” order was set to expire on July 24.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” said CLIA, which represents Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. “It is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.”

Cruise lines, including Carnival, abruptly stopped service back in mid-March, after several reports of coronavirus-related outbreaks, quarantines and deaths while at sea.

According to the Miami Herald, at least 42,000 cruise line employees are still stranded on ships without paychecks, and some are reportedly suffering from COVID-19.

So, Carnival will be back — just not this year.