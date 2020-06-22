Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just welcomed a new baby giraffe

An endangered reticulated giraffe was recently born at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
After a 15-month long pregnancy, Bea, a 14-year old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her new yet-to-be-named calf on Friday, June 19, and will bond with the baby over the next few months before joining the herd in the park’s Serengeti Plain.
This is now Bea’s third calf, joining Binty in 2014, and Amani in 2015. The last giraffe born at Busch Gardens was Patty, who arrived just before St. Patrick’s Day in 2018.
Reticulated giraffes are native to the Horn of Africa, and due to habitat loss and poaching, populations have decreased by an estimated 50 percent over the last 30 years, reports Smithsonian.
After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island both reopened on June 11, with new rules, including mandatory masks.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.