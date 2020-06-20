JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Mills 50's Tori Tori is closing again, out of coronavirus caution

Posted By on Sat, Jun 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TORI TORI
  • Photo via Tori Tori

Mills 50's Tori Tori Japanese gastropub has closed again on Saturday, a safety precaution following several sustained days of record-high new coronavirus cases in Florida.

"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and local law, we will be closing temporarily to restructure our operations," wrote the restaurant on Facebook. "To date, none of our working staff have tested positive but we want to take extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."

Tori Tori said they have hired a "specialized sanitation crew" to deep clean their building. They plan to welcome back diners once the cleaning is complete, with new rules for face masks and temperature checks.

Friday night, Will's Pub announced they were also voluntarily re-closing, after a patron entered Thursday night and hugged multiple people, before testing positive the next day.

Florida is currently under "phase 2" of Gov. Ron DeSantis' economic reopening plan, under which bars and restaurants may admit guests inside up to 50 percent of capacity.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TORI TORI
  • Photo via Tori Tori
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

