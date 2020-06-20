Mills 50's Tori Tori is closing again, out of coronavirus caution

click to enlarge Photo via Tori Tori

Mills 50's Tori Tori Japanese gastropub has closed again on Saturday, a safety precaution following several sustained days of record-high new coronavirus cases in Florida.

"Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and local law, we will be closing temporarily to restructure our operations," wrote the restaurant on Facebook. "To date, none of our working staff have tested positive but we want to take extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."

Tori Tori said they have hired a "specialized sanitation crew" to deep clean their building. They plan to welcome back diners once the cleaning is complete, with new rules for face masks and temperature checks.

Friday night, Will's Pub announced they were also voluntarily re-closing, after a patron entered Thursday night and hugged multiple people, before testing positive the next day.

click to enlarge Photo via Tori Tori

Florida is currently under "phase 2" of Gov. Ron DeSantis' economic reopening plan, under which bars and restaurants may admit guests inside up to 50 percent of capacity.