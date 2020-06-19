JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Will's Pub in Orlando closes after Thursday night patron tests positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge will_s105301493_10158240578538280_5004524081593955241_o.jpg

Will's Pub, the Orlando music staple and de facto capitol of the Mills 50 neighborhood, temporarily closed again on Friday due to a patron testing positive for COVID-19, the owner said in a Facebook statement.

Bar owner Will Walker said in the post, "We did have a patron that got test results back this morning as positive. They were in Will's between 10pm and 1am last night (Thursday)."

Walker says he is testing the bar staff as a precaution.

"We were able to reach out to the people the person was in contact with. We watched the video. It was like watching a horror movie."

Fans of Will's praised the bar online for taking the initiative to check the footage and warn those with whom the guest came in contact.

"Way to stay on it, Will Walker," wrote a commenter to the post, to which Walker replied, "Thanks. To be clear this person didn’t work for me."

The news came on the same day as a new record-high number of coronavirus cases in Florida, with the total number expected to hit 90,000 by Saturday. More than 3,100 Floridians have died from the virus.

"Stop hugging each other!!!" Walker added. "Goddamn it!"

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

