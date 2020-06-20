JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Colonial Drive will close nightly under I-4 starting Monday

Posted By on Sat, Jun 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FDOT
  • Photo via FDOT

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Saturday that it will temporarily close State Road 50 (a.k.a. Colonial Drive) under Interstate 4, each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures will start Monday, June 22, through Friday the 26th.

FDOT released a handout about the nightly closure, but the gist is, if you're traveling eastbound on Colonial Drive, turn right onto Hughey Ave. and take Amelia Street to Magnolia Ave. If you're traveling westbound, turn left onto Orange Avenue, and take Amelia Street to Parramore Ave. Or just avoid the area overnights next week.

The construction is part of the $2.3 billion project, which is rebuilding 21 miles of highway from west of Kirkman Road to east of State Road 434 in Longwood, providing a something you can eventually point out to relatives from out of town and shout, "this all has changed so much!"

You can also let them know the project has taken five workers' lives, the last death occurring nearby on Sept. 28, when a beam crashed down onto a construction worker near the I-4/408 interchange close to Lake Lucerne.

FDOT could move or extend the work on Colonial due to weather, so if you plan to travel near the bridge next week, check ahead on their website.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

