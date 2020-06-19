Florida just added more than 3,822 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new single-day record

Once again Florida breaks its previous one day record of single-day coronavirus cases, adding 3,822 on Friday.
In addition, 197 Floridians were hospitalized in the 24-hour period, bringing the hospitalization count to 12,774. A total of at least 43 deaths were added as well, which raises Floria’s death toll to at least 3,197.
With today’s numbers, Florida now has at least 89,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Thursday’s report saw Orange County add 374 cases for a total of 4,274. Nearby Hillsborough County added 300 confirmed cases, and Pinellas County added 230.
Friday’s case increase is the largest one-day addition the state has seen, according to the Florida Department of Health, and continues the 17-day streak in which coronavirus infection reports are over 1,000.Despite the soaring infection rates that Florida is experiencing, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shifted his vow to not shut down the state. While DeSantis attributes the increase in coronavirus cases to target testing in high-risk areas and rising testing availability, experts also state that number of positive cases per 100,000 tests have also jumped.
