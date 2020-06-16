Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Florida achieves new single-day record for coronavirus cases, with 2,783 reported Tuesday
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM
Images via NASA/Wikimedia Commons and State of Florida Department of Health website
The chart of daily COVID-19 cases in Florida shows Tuesday's reporting of nearly 2,800 new cases
The State of Florida on Tuesday has reported another new record of 2,783 same-day COVID-19 cases. This beat the previous single-day record set on Saturday
, June 13, of over 2,500 new cases. Florida now has over 80,109 cases of coronavirus with 2, 993 deaths as of this writing
The last few days of high numbers have now put Florida in the lead in the country among the states with rapidly-rising numbers of new coronavirus cases, according to Fortune.
Despite these frankly concerning numbers, Gov. Ron DeSantis played off any concerns and dismissed the need to tap the brakes on his reopening plans for the state during a press conference Tuesday
. "We’re not rolling back,” said the governor, "The negative effects of that would far exceed any gains you’re getting. You have to have society function.”
In response to these new numbers, Florida Agricultural Commissioner –
and member of DeSantis' state Cabinet – Nikki Fried issued a statement today taking DeSantis to task for his coronavirus response, saying that he has "lost control of Florida's COVID-19 response":
“Today’s record-high new cases makes it clear: Governor DeSantis has lost control of Florida’s COVID-19 response. His policies are simply not working, and he’s recklessly reopening Florida despite the data screaming for caution. Refusing to acknowledge the alarming patterns in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity is not only arrogant, but will cost lives, public health, and our economy. To our citizens, I implore you to wear masks and continue social distancing – and just because a place is open, doesn’t mean it’s safe to go there..”
