Juneteenth Silent Demonstration in Orlando on Friday honors Black lives lost to racist violence and police brutality

click to enlarge Photo by Catherine McCarthy

along John Young Parkway at West Colonial Drive in a show of solidarity and mourning lives lost from

Emmett Till to George Floyd.

happens Friday at 9 a.m. There is recommended attire of w hite shirt, denim shorts, pants or skirt, and face mask. There will be a map posted on the Facebook event page prior to the event. The Juneteenth Silent Name Honoring Demonstration

A silent, peaceful demonstration is set for Orlando on Juneteenth – Friday, June 19 – to honor Black people who have lost their lives due to racism and police brutality.More than 300 names will be held up on individual signs by socially distanced demonstrators standing silentlyVoting registration will also be available on site.