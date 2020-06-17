JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Juneteenth Silent Demonstration in Orlando on Friday honors Black lives lost to racist violence and police brutality

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 11:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CATHERINE MCCARTHY
  • Photo by Catherine McCarthy
A silent, peaceful demonstration is set for Orlando on Juneteenth – Friday, June 19 – to honor Black people who have lost their lives due to racism and police brutality.

More than 300 names will be held up on individual signs by socially distanced demonstrators standing silently along John Young Parkway at West Colonial Drive in a show of solidarity and mourning lives lost from
Emmett Till to George Floyd.

The Juneteenth Silent Name Honoring Demonstration happens Friday at 9 a.m. There is recommended attire of white shirt, denim shorts, pants or skirt, and face mask. There will be a map posted on the Facebook event page prior to the event.

Voting registration will also be available on site.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

