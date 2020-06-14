Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Amid Florida's biggest coronavirus spike yet this weekend, some Central Florida businesses close their doors after guestts and staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Sun, Jun 14, 2020 at 7:16 PM

click image Florida's COVID-19 Data Dashboard
  • Florida's COVID-19 Data Dashboard
This weekend brought unwelcome news of massive spikes in new cases of coronavirus all over the state of Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported over 2,500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and approximately 2,000 new cases on Sunday.

These last two days have been the biggest single-day increases in new cases yet. As of this writing, Florida's total coronavirus cases stands at 75,568 with 2,931 deaths.



The numbers are sobering as Florida is in the midst of Phase 2 of Gov. DeSantis' grand reopening plan for the state.

Locally, Orange County today reports 3, 130 cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths.

As if to show these aren't just abstract numbers, in Altamonte Springs, Kiwi's Pub & Grill announced on their Facebook page Saturday that they are closing temporarily effective immediately after six people who visited the restaurant in the last week all tested positive for coronavirus.

Over in nearby St. Petersburg, three bars  Park & Rec, the Galley and Avenue Eat + Drink all announced Friday that they would be closing temporarily after staff at each of the establishments tested positive for coronavirus.

In a final bit of news, Rebekah Jones, who was fired last month from Florida's Department of Health after having helped design their COVID-19 data portal, has now launched her own data portal to track the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and it's a pretty bleak set of numbers.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

