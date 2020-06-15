JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Monday, June 15, 2020

Orlando Rep awarded $10,000 Art Works grant by the NEA

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO REP.FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Rep.Facebook
Local arts organization Orlando Repertory Theatre has been named as a recipient of a $10,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment of the Arts. The award is part of $84 million awarded to arts programs across the country by the NEA.

This award is intended to support the Rep in hosting a concert by Grammy-winning children's musician Secret Agent 23 Skidoo and outreach work to families with young children throughout Central Florida.



Not only will Skidoo be performing, but he will also conduct a song-writing workshop for young people that will teach fundamentals across genre and style.

“We celebrate organizations like Orlando Repertory Theatre for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times," said Mary Anne Carter, NEA chairperson.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

