New 'Orlando's Own Hip-Hop' free compilation out today

click to enlarge
Today sees the release of the sprawling Orlando's Own Hip-Hop Compilation
, a locals-only digital mixtape conceptualized and curated by restless local DJ and musician Dizzlephunk.
The timing is appreciated, bringing a vibrant local sonic movement back to the fore at a time when most of the local music scene is on pause because of the pandemic.
"I created this compilation as a gift to the people," enthuses Dizzlephunk.
"It was a no-brainer when compiling this mixtape. Every artist featured is either a close friend, colleague or inspiration to me. I chose these individuals because they have influenced the Florida hip-hop culture."
Dizzlephunk's curatorial chops in putting this compilation are on point, with tracks from current heavyweights E-Turn, Niko Is, and Universal Funk Orchestra as well as scene vets like Mad Illz and AMIAM. The sonic territory covered on the 20-track-strong comp veers from classic to cutting-edge and crossover, giving a solid introduction to the sound of a city that embraces variety and change.
"Central Florida, as a whole, is a unique blend of national and international flavors. This is what gives our hip-hop community such diversity," says Dizzlephunk. "You can't describe it as West, East or dirty South, because it's a combination of everything. This is why I love the scene, it's indescribable and ever-evolving!"
click to enlarge
Dizzlephunk envisions this as the first in a series of mixtapes covering different parts of Central Florida's music geography, with volumes devoted to rock, reggae, and electronic music taking in trap, EDM, house and more.
The official online home for the compilation is here
for downloading and streaming. It's all free!
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.