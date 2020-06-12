New 'Orlando's Own Hip-Hop' free compilation out today

"I created this compilation as a gift to the people," enthuses Dizzlephunk."It was a no-brainer when compiling this mixtape. Every artist featured is either a close friend, colleague or inspiration to me. I chose these individuals because they have influenced the Florida hip-hop culture."Dizzlephunk's curatorial chops in putting this compilation are on point, with tracks from current heavyweights E-Turn, Niko Is, and Universal Funk Orchestra as well as scene vets like Mad Illz and AMIAM. The sonic territory covered on the 20-track-strong comp veers from classic to cutting-edge and crossover, giving a solid introduction to the sound of a city that embraces variety and change."Central Florida, as a whole, is a unique blend of national and international flavors. This is what gives our hip-hop community such diversity," says Dizzlephunk. "You can't describe it as West, East or dirty South, because it's a combination of everything. This is why I love the scene, it's indescribable and ever-evolving!"