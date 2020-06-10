Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Gist

Walt Disney World releases new safety protocols for hotels and resorts ahead of reopening

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook
On Wednesday, Walt Disney World released an official statement on new safety protocols that will be implemented at WDW hotels and Vacation Club resorts when they reopen and it appears to be a pretty proactive regimen of new cleaning and safety protocols.

Katie Kelly, Vice President of Worldwide Safety Services, broke down the new guidelines on Disney's website, and a Disney resort vacation is going to look quite a bit different than it did in February.



New measures include: online check-in, distanced luggage services, continuous cleaning of high-touch public areas and surfaces (elevators, restrooms, handrails, benches, tables), more hand-sanitizing stations, new physical distancing rules in public areas (lobbies, restaurants, pools, fitness centers), more emphasis on cashless and mobile-ordering options, enhanced room cleaning practices, and new housecleaning policies.

They've even returned to the lost art of the educational video! Watch below.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

