Walt Disney World releases new safety protocols for hotels and resorts ahead of reopening

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World released an official statement on new safety protocols that will be implemented at WDW hotels and Vacation Club resorts when they reopen and it appears to be a pretty proactive regimen of new cleaning and safety protocols.
Katie Kelly, Vice President of Worldwide Safety Services, broke down the new guidelines on Disney's website, and a Disney resort vacation is going to look quite a bit different than it did in February.
New measures include: online check-in, distanced luggage services, continuous cleaning of high-touch public areas and surfaces (elevators, restrooms, handrails, benches, tables), more hand-sanitizing stations, new physical distancing rules in public areas (lobbies, restaurants, pools, fitness centers), more emphasis on cashless and mobile-ordering options, enhanced room cleaning practices, and new housecleaning policies.
They've even returned to the lost art of the educational video! Watch below.