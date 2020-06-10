Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Local charity Give Kids the World closes indefinitely and lays off staff due to coronavirus
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy GKTWV/Facebook
Beloved local charity Give Kids the World
in Kissimmee has announced that they are closing indefinitely, and at the end of this month laying off 171 employees, as the organization struggles with the lasting impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their mission.
GKTWV CEO Pamela Landwirth
released a statement yesterday via Facebook
breaking the sad news:
Unforeseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19 have resulted in Give Kids The World having to remain closed. Although the theme parks are reopening, we are uncertain as to when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests, including our wish children.
The Village, therefore, will remain closed for an undetermined period of time. Unfortunately, this means we must lay off the majority of our staff effective Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Give Kids the World Village closed their doors initially in March amid coronavirus concerns, and given the nature of their unique work at the Village - hosting often immunocompromised children from around the country and taking them on visits to area theme parks - the decision was made to remain closed. For that matter, the Village may very well remain closed until a vaccine is widely in use, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The nonprofit resort has operated since 1986 in tandem with the Make A Wish Foundation to make the wishes of critically ill children come true, hosting them on their expansive and fantastical 84-acre village in Kissimmee and letting them see the theme park sights.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Give Kids the World, Village, Make A Wish Foundation, Kissimmee, Central Florida, Orlando, Theme Parks, Resort, Closing, Coronvirus, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.