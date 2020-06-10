Entire Major League Soccer season, including Orlando City, will resume at Disney World in July

click to enlarge Photo via Major League Soccer Facebook

Major Leauge Soccer will return July 8 to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, in a World Cup-like tournament, the MLS announced on Wednesday.

The 26 MLS clubs will compete for regular-season points and a Concacaf Champions League berth during 54 scheduled matches ending in August.

"We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement Wednesday.

A tournament draw will take place Thursday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m., to be streamed live through MLSsoccer.com and on MLS's Facebook, Youtube and Twitter accounts.

Along with getting back on the field during a pandemic, Garber recognized in the statement that the country is focused on the climate of racial injustice propelled by the deaths of Black men such as George Floyd.

click to enlarge Photo via Major League Soccer Facebook

Audi Field soccer stadium painted by D.C. United players