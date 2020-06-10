Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Gist

Entire Major League Soccer season, including Orlando City, will resume at Disney World in July

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Major League Soccer Facebook

Major Leauge Soccer will return July 8 to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, in a World Cup-like tournament, the MLS announced on Wednesday.

The 26 MLS clubs will compete for regular-season points and a Concacaf Champions League berth during 54 scheduled matches ending in August.

"We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement Wednesday. 

A tournament draw will take place Thursday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m., to be streamed live through MLSsoccer.com and on MLS's Facebook, Youtube and Twitter accounts.

Along with getting back on the field during a pandemic, Garber recognized in the statement that the country is focused on the climate of racial injustice propelled by the deaths of Black men such as George Floyd.

"Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long," Garber said in the statement.

The MLS has been very vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, issuing a statement of support for players to peacefully protest by kneeling during national anthem and painting "I Can't Breathe" on the D.C. United field.
click to enlarge Audi Field soccer stadium painted by D.C. United players - PHOTO VIA MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Major League Soccer Facebook
  • Audi Field soccer stadium painted by D.C. United players
After suspending the season in early March due to the pandemic, the MLS is restarting the 2020 season without a live audience and with lots of new health and safety protocols in place, including even more COVID-19 testing.

Before arriving in Orlando via a charter plane, all essential members of each team will have to take two tests for COVID-19 within 24 hours.  Essential team members will also undergo temperature checks, an antibody test and a screening questionnaire. If anyone essential team member tests positive for a present infection of COVID-19, that one member who tests positive must quarantine and cannot travel.

Immediately upon arrival in Orlando, all essential team members will be tested for COVID-19 again, and will be tested every other day for two weeks after they arrive. Then, testing will be dropped to regularly before matches.

If any essential team member tests positive throughout the regular testing protocol in Orlando, they will be isolated in a designated area of the hotel.

The MLS even changed regular game-day rituals prior to announcing the tournament beginning in July.

Players, coaches and officials must be wary of where they spit or clear their nose. Anyone on the benches must practice social distancing and wear a mask while the players are not allowed to exchange jerseys or kiss the ball. During press conferences, everyone must wear face masks. 


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brevard police officer suspended after controversial weekend posts on social media Read More

  2. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  3. Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world' Read More

  4. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando's reopening met with new push by fans to remove board chairman Scott Ross Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation