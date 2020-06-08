Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The Discovery Center with the new coaster being installed in front of it. As seen from the Port of Entry.

For more than two years, its been well known that Universal Orlando was working on a new roller coaster for its Jurassic Park section in Islands of Adventure. Now, with track work well underway, the future of this land is coming being realized, even if Universal is still holding off on acknowledging anything is underway.

Even before Jurassic World proved to be a box office hit in 2015, there were rumblings that Universal was looking at either updating the current Jurassic Park land to match the update to the film franchise or a brand new Jurassic World would open in the upcoming Epic Universe park. Since then, the rumors have only increased as Universal began prepping the area for the new coaster attraction.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The construction site of the yet to be announced coaster

Oddly, Universal has yet to announce the new coaster, possibly an indication that it has been delayed. In August leading up to the announcement of the upcoming Epic Universe park, Universal hinted at something being announced for the Jurassic Park area. The announcement was expected to confirm multiple new projects at all three of the current parks and CityWalk with the timeline leading up to the opening of the new park. The announcement was scaled back days before the Epic Universe announcement for reasons still unclear. That has left the prominent construction site in the middle of Islands of Adventure with still no acknowledgment by Universal.

click to enlarge Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

By far the most intense coaster in Universal’s history, the new multi-launch coaster is expected to reach top speeds of up to 70 mph and will feature multiple inversions. Intamin, who also designed the coaster aspects of the recently opened Hagrid’s Motorbike, designed and manufactured the new coaster. A trademark application by Universal seems to indicate that it may be named the Velocicoaster.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The former temporary Raptor Encounter with the previous signage

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The new Raptor Encounter with the Jurassic World style signage

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

A concrete path visually connects the new Raptor Encounter to the coaster.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

A tower similar to the one in Jurassic World's Raptor Paddocks can be seen in the middle of the coaster construction site.

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

An overview of the Jurassic Park area with the coaster construction site in the middle.