To reassure the public it's safe to travel, Florida hotel chains are partnering with the biggest brands in cleaning

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook

There has been plenty of talk of the "new normal," and now we're starting to learn what that means for hotels. The biggest change is the renewed focus on brand-name cleanliness.

In recent weeks more than two dozen major hotel chains have announced partnerships with health organizations, universities, and cleaning product companies.

April 21 saw Marriott announce a Global Cleanliness Council that will focus on using the very latest in cleanliness information and technology to ensure hotels are as safe as possible. Chaired by Marriott International's chief global officer for global operations, Ray Bennett, the council includes multiple outside advisory members, including ones from Ecolab, Purdue University, and Cornell University.

"We are living in a new age, with COVID-19 front and center for our guests and our associates," said Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International. "We want our guests to understand what we are doing today and planning for in the near future in the areas of cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing."



Sorenson says it's equally important to them that their associates know the changes they're making to help safeguard employee health.

click image Image via Hilton

Hilton's CleanStay with Lysol includes placing a seal on the door of each suite after the room is cleaned. Also, guests can use their phones to check-in and access room keys, ensuring safe social distancing and fewer shared surfaces.

click image Image via Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America has partnered with P&G Professional for their STAY Confident program.

Radisson, who is also the AHLA Safe Stay Advisory Council, announced a partnership with quality assurance and certification company SGS. For now, Radisson Hotels are keeping the TV remotes in a protective bag after each cleaning, and removing the minibars. Disinfect boxes will be placed in meeting rooms for used stationery items. Travel-size hand sanitizer and door hangers with cleaning information will be provided in each guest room.

Norwegian Cruise Line will have a

H13 HEPA air filters and disinfectant fogging will take place in all staterooms and public areas.







