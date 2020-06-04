Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bloggytown

NBA to restart season in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NBA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy NBA/Facebook

Is this Phase 2 of reopening or Phase 222? Unsure, but ESPN SportsCenter has just broken the news via their Instagram account that the NBA Board of Governors has voted restart their 2019-2020 season. And not only that, but they will be restarting their season right here in Orlando.

As ClickOrlando reported earlier in the week, the NBA presented a 22-team plan - 13 Western conference and 9 Eastern conference teams - to the Board of Governors, and clearly the Board liked what they heard. These teams are now headed to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on Disney property to finish out the season.

With WWE already running events in Orlando, and Major League Soccer also eyeing Orlando as a site to restart its season, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a proponent of opening the state come hell or high water, was jubilant in a conference call with NBA bigwigs earlier this week, saying, "Orlando really could be the epicenter of the comeback of professional sports."

View this post on Instagram

The NBA is officially back, per @wojespn

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on


Last month, DeSantis suggested the University of Florida in Gainesville could host NFL games this season. And in April, DeSantis declared pro wrestling to be an essential business, allowing WWE tapings in Orlando to go ahead and frustrating Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. It turned out the governor stands to gain $18 million in free political advertising, paid for by WWE owner Vince McMahon's wife, Linda.

More information on this story as it develops.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday Read More

  3. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately Read More

  4. Mayor Demings throws cold water on speculation Orlando is a possible host city for the Republican National Convention Read More

  5. Orlando may be in the running to host the Republican National Convention this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation