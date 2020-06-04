NBA to restart season in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy NBA/Facebook

Is this Phase 2 of reopening or Phase 222? Unsure, but ESPN SportsCenter has just broken the news via their Instagram account that the NBA Board of Governors has voted restart their 2019-2020 season. And not only that, but they will be restarting their season right here in Orlando.

As ClickOrlando reported earlier in the week, the NBA presented a 22-team plan - 13 Western conference and 9 Eastern conference teams - to the Board of Governors, and clearly the Board liked what they heard. These teams are now headed to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on Disney property to finish out the season.

With WWE already running events in Orlando, and Major League Soccer also eyeing Orlando as a site to restart its season, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a proponent of opening the state come hell or high water, was jubilant in a conference call with NBA bigwigs earlier this week, saying, "Orlando really could be the epicenter of the comeback of professional sports."





Last month, DeSantis suggested the University of Florida in Gainesville could host NFL games this season. And in April, DeSantis declared pro wrestling to be an essential business, allowing WWE tapings in Orlando to go ahead and frustrating Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. It turned out the governor stands to gain $18 million in free political advertising, paid for by WWE owner Vince McMahon's wife, Linda.

More information on this story as it develops.