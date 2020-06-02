Cristobal forms in the Gulf, bringing increased chances of rain to Central Florida just as hurricane season begins

The 2020 Hurricane Season started yesterday, and we already have our third named storm.
Tropical Storm Cristobal formed this afternoon, according to a Tuesday outlook from the National Hurricane Center, the system is headed north while moving at a near standstill on the Western coast of the Gulf of Mexico, where a tropical storm warning is in effect. The storm has already caused deadly flooding in parts of El Salvador and Guatemala.
Forecasters with the NHS say it’s too soon to know the exact landfall and how Cristobal will impact the U.S. Gulf coast, but it is expected to usher in increased chances of rain in Tampa Bay over the weekend.
Cristobal is now the 2020 Hurricane season’s third named storm, joining Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha.Experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an “above-normal” 2020 Hurricane Season, with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.