Monday, June 1, 2020

LaShawnda K. Jackson becomes first Black president of the Orange County Bar Association

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge LaShawnda K. Jackson, president of the Orange County Bar Association - PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Bar Association
  • LaShawnda K. Jackson, president of the Orange County Bar Association

LaShawnda K. Jackson, a partner at the law firm RumbergerKirk, has become president of the Orange County Bar Association in Orlando. Jackson is the OCBA's first black president since the group's founding in 1933.

Jackson practices in the areas of casualty and product liability, and received her law degree from the University of Florida. She's been the president of the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association and the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter National Bar Association, besides her committee leadership for the National Bar Association.

The OCBA is a voluntary organization that links the Ninth Judicial Circuit to the bar's 3,200 members, who include judges, attorneys, and other legal professionals who receive "important information, resources and camaraderie." The OCBA also oversees the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association, Inc.

Jackson has been on the OCBA executive council since 2012, and was president of the OCBA Young Lawyers Section, as well as a trustee of the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association.

"We are in the midst of unprecedented times that will undoubtedly result in challenges and changes for legal professionals in the months ahead." click to tweet

"I am truly honored to step into the role of President of the Orange County Bar Association," said Jackson in a statement Monday. "We are in the midst of unprecedented times that will undoubtedly result in challenges and changes for legal professionals in the months ahead."

Jackson and the OCBA's 2020-2021 officers will be honored at an installation ceremony luncheon on Aug. 27.

_
Tags: , , , , , ,

