Walt Disney World and SeaWorld to present reopening plans for Orange County approval

It's a big day for Walt Disney World and SeaWorld, as both parks submit their reopening plans to Orange County for approval. The plans presented to the county's Economic Recovery Task Force will include anticipated reopening dates and steps to protect guests.
Mayor Demings said Tuesday he has already seen the proposals and considers the applications to be "good news" for tourism and the local economy. Health officials from the county and state health department visited both parks for a safety review on Tuesday. After county approval, Gov. Ron DeSantis would have to sign on.
