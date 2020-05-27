Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld to present reopening plans for Orange County approval

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Walt Disney World/Facebook

It's a big day for Walt Disney World and SeaWorld, as both parks submit their reopening plans to Orange County for approval. The plans presented to the county's Economic Recovery Task Force will include anticipated reopening dates and steps to protect guests.

Mayor Demings said Tuesday he has already seen the proposals and considers the applications to be "good news" for tourism and the local economy. Health officials from the county and state health department visited both parks for a safety review on Tuesday. After county approval, Gov. Ron DeSantis would have to sign on.

Both parks have been shut down for 10 weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Universal CityWalk Orlando reopened on May 14 and Disney Springs started phased store reopenings on May 20 and 27. Of the major area theme parks, Legoland Florida is expected to reopen first on June 1, and Universal Orlando on June 5. Smaller attractions like Fun Spot Orlando and Gatorland reopened Friday and Saturday respectively, to partial-capacity guests.

Over the weekend, Florida passed 50,000 coronavirus cases statewide, with the number of positive residents reaching 50,916, as of Tuesday's latest numbers. 2,259 Floridians have died of the virus. Over the past two weeks, the daily number of newly reported cases has fluctuated between 500 and 1,200. The parks' new safety protocols will likely be similar to others, including increased sterilizations, employees wearing masks and gloves, and adding markers to promote social distancing.

You can watch the Economic Recovery Task Force's "Bringing Back Tourism" working group meeting live online at 10 a.m. on Orange TV below.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich exclusively in Orlando Read More

  2. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  3. Orlando International Airport's budget slash ignores history of growth, will have major impact on new terminal Read More

  4. Central Florida beaches, coastal towns slammed with crowds over Memorial Day weekend Read More

  5. Chuck E. Cheese might be trying to hide who they are, but Orlando still owes a lot to this mouse Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation