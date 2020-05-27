Atlantic weather 'disturbance' becomes Tropical Storm Bertha overnight

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina this morning, a disheartening four days before the official start of hurricane season.
Bertha started as an Atlantic weather disturbance bringing rain to Florida over the Memorial Day weekend, gaining strength as it moved away from the Florida coast, according to CNN. In quick succession early this morning, it became a named tropical storm and made landfall, all in less than two hours.The Weather Channel predicts a path through South Carolina and up towards North Carolina and western Virginia, with heavy rains, high winds and possible flash flooding.
