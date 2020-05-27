Atlantic weather 'disturbance' becomes Tropical Storm Bertha overnight

click to enlarge Tropical Storm Bertha on Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina this morning, a disheartening four days before the official start of hurricane season.

Bertha started as an Atlantic weather disturbance bringing rain to Florida over the Memorial Day weekend, gaining strength as it moved away from the Florida coast, according to CNN. In quick succession early this morning, it became a named tropical storm and made landfall, all in less than two hours.

Bertha’s formation is only the sixth time that two named storms formed either on or before the May 27 beginning of hurricane season. ( Tropical Storm Arthur was the first for this year, earlier in May.)