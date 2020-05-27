Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Atlantic weather 'disturbance' becomes Tropical Storm Bertha overnight

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge TROPICAL STORM BERTHA ON WEDNESDAY MORNING
  • Tropical Storm Bertha on Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina this morning, a disheartening four days before the official start of hurricane season.

Bertha started as an Atlantic weather disturbance bringing rain to Florida over the Memorial Day weekend, gaining strength as it moved away from the Florida coast, according to CNN. In quick succession early this morning, it became a named tropical storm and made landfall, all in less than two hours.

The Weather Channel predicts a path through South Carolina and up towards North Carolina and western Virginia, with heavy rains, high winds and possible flash flooding.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Bertha’s formation is only the sixth time that two named storms formed either on or before the May 27 beginning of hurricane season. (Tropical Storm Arthur was the first for this year, earlier in May.)
Obviously, this isn't the best way to pregame a 2020 hurricane season that forecasters already fear will be exceptionally active.
