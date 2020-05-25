With debts mounting, the owners of the former Nick Hotel speak to Orlando Weekly on what the future holds

click image Image via IHG - Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark

After a tumultuous 2019, it looked like Urban Commons was heading into calmer waters this year, but of course that quickly changed. The L.A.-based real estate investment and development firm is best known in the Orlando market for their 2014 purchase of the Nick Hotel for $41 million, now known as the Holiday Inn Suites and Waterpark. Outside of Orlando, Urban Commons owns several other hotels, mostly focused on business travel, and operates the historic Queen Mary ship in Long Beach, California.

For the 49,000 WWII veterans in Florida, the Queen Mary ship, which now serves as a tourist attraction with an onboard hotel, is important thanks to the role the ship played in transporting tens of thousands of troops into the war.

click to enlarge Image via Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO Prospectus

click to enlarge Image via Ken Story

The 2018 Terror at the Inn family Halloween event at the Holiday Inn Suites & Waterpark

click to enlarge Image via Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO Prospectus

Eagle Hospitality's portfolio as of May 2019

click to enlarge Image via Ken Story

A July 2019 photo of the Queen Mary with paint chipping just months after a paint job was finished.