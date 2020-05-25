Orlando International Airport's budget slash ignores history of growth, will have major impact on new terminal

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook

Memorial Day weekend crowds show some hope for the tourism industry that people are beginning to travel again, but the total number of airline passengers is still far lower than in previous years. The resulting loss of revenue will have lasting impacts here, especially at Orlando International Airport.

Air travel is indeed beginning to pick up slightly, with airlines reporting numbers not seen since the pandemic took hold on the global economy, but the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend saw 88 percent fewer travelers than last year, according to TSA data. This weekend was the sixth straight one with passenger growth.

click image Image via Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

The layout of the South Terminal Complex

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport/Facebook