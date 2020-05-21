Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 21, 2020

NOAA forecasters are predicting a busy Atlantic Hurricane Season this year

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
With warmer than average water temperatures and a weaker El Niño on deck, experts are predicting an "above-normal" 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The 2020 season, which officially starts on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30, is expected to have 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday.



The annual report calls for a 60% chance of an above average season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
“As Americans focus their attention on a safe and healthy reopening of our country, it remains critically important that we also remember to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the report.

“Just as in years past, NOAA experts will stay ahead of developing hurricanes and tropical storms and provide the forecasts and warnings we depend on to stay safe.”
Though the official start of the season has yet to kick off, last weekend saw the first named storm when Tropical Storm Arthur formed near the Bahamas.

In 2019, Florida also experienced an above-normal hurricane season, with 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Some of the more memorable storms included Category 5 Dorian, Category 5 Lorenzo and Category 3 Humberto.

You can read the full NOAA hurricane season prediction report here.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
