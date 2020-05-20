Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Orlando Rep. Val Demings, contender for Biden's VP pick, takes aim at Mike Pence visit

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AFGE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via AFGE/Wikimedia Commons

Just in time for mask-averse Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Orlando this week, Florida Congresswoman  and one of OW's People We Love 2020  Val Demings is going in on Pence, most certainly to show she's tough enough to run with Biden for VP.

Demings is no stranger to making an impact on a national stage, making a strong and assured showing as a House Impeachment Manager during the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump earlier this year.

As soon as Pence announced his Orlando photo op, Demings came out swinging. The Miami Herald reported that during a Florida Democratic Party-hosted video conference, Demings didn't mince words:

"The president and vice president want you to take your eyes off the real condition on the ground. Pay no attention to the people who have died. Pay no attention to the people who are sick."

And whether or not Demings even wants the job she did endorse Biden ahead of the Florida primary back in March  she seems to have a fan in Biden. Earlier this month, during an interview with WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth, Biden confirmed that she's on his shortlist. "She is one of a group of close to a dozen really qualified and talented women who are on the list," said Biden. "She’s a very competent, very capable person."

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

