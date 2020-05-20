Orlando Rep. Val Demings, contender for Biden's VP pick, takes aim at Mike Pence visit

Just in time for mask-averse Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Orlando this week, Florida Congresswoman – and one of OW's People We Love 2020 – Val Demings is going in on Pence, most certainly to show she's tough enough to run with Biden for VP.
Demings is no stranger to making an impact on a national stage, making a strong and assured showing as a House Impeachment Manager during the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump earlier this year.As soon as Pence announced his Orlando photo op, Demings came out swinging. The Miami Herald reported that during a Florida Democratic Party-hosted video conference, Demings didn't mince words:
"The president and vice president want you to take your eyes off the real condition on the ground. Pay no attention to the people who have died. Pay no attention to the people who are sick."
