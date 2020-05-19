Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Orlando Music Cares telethon benefitting World Central Kitchen to happen this month

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click image G.W. Souther - PHOTO COURTESY G.W. SOUTHER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy G.W. Souther/Facebook
  • G.W. Souther
A number of local organizations and businesses have come together to put on an "Orlando Music Cares" live telethon scheduled for the end of May with a heavy lineup of local tunesmiths poised to do their thing for a very good causes.

There's an ambitious and diverse slate of live performances on offer:  The Bloody Jug Band, Evan Taylor Jones, Someday River, Jabari Fish & Grits, G.W. Souther, Chase Shelleé, Redd Simpkin, Intoxicated, Mike Lynch Mike Adkins, Robert Wilson, and Dani Marie.



All the money raised from the benefit event goes to World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés' aid organization. Donations even get you access to bonus content from musicians involved in the event.

Orlando Music Cares Live Stream goes down on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. You can watch on the Orlando Music Cares website, Facebook or YouTube channel.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

