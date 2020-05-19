Orlando Music Cares telethon benefitting World Central Kitchen to happen this month

A number of local organizations and businesses have come together to put on an "Orlando Music Cares" live telethon scheduled for the end of May with a heavy lineup of local tunesmiths poised to do their thing for a very good causes.
There's an ambitious and diverse slate of live performances on offer: The Bloody Jug Band, Evan Taylor Jones, Someday River, Jabari Fish & Grits, G.W. Souther, Chase Shelleé, Redd Simpkin, Intoxicated, Mike Lynch Mike Adkins, Robert Wilson, and Dani Marie.
All the money raised from the benefit event goes to World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés' aid organization. Donations even get you access to bonus content from musicians involved in the event.