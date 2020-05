Orlando Music Cares telethon benefitting World Central Kitchen to happen this month

click image Photo courtesy G.W. Souther/Facebook

G.W. Souther









The Bloody Jug Band, Evan Taylor Jones, Someday River, Jabari Fish & Grits, G.W. Souther, Chase Shelleé, Redd Simpkin, Intoxicated, Mike Lynch Mike Adkins, Robert Wilson, and Dani Marie.

Chef José Andrés' aid organization. Donations even get you access to bonus content from musicians involved in the event.

A number of local organizations and businesses have come together to put on an " Orlando Music Cares " live telethon scheduled for the end of May with a heavy lineup of local tunesmiths poised to do their thing for a very good causes.There's an ambitious and diverse slate of live performances on offer:All the money raised from the benefit event goes to World Central Kitchen Orlando Music Cares Live Stream goes down on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. You can watch on the Orlando Music Cares website , Facebook or YouTube channel.