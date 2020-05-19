Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis growing irritated with unemployment system questions

click to enlarge Screenshot via the Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Monday

Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently been facing backlash from Florida journalists, elected officials and unemployed residents regarding the state's reopening process and the distribution of "reemployment assistance" benefits. As he continues to deal with the state's chaos, DeSantis is showing some signs of irritation.

A May 18 COVID-19 press conference in Jacksonville reiterated that Florida was now in full Phase 1, meaning restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries can operate at 50 percent capacity, and that gyms and sports venues can open. DeSantis recognized that statewide there had been 30,000 tests with 1,200 new cases on Sunday and 24,000 tests and 700 new cases on Monday. He also announced the completion of the I-4 and State Road 408 interchange, which he hopes will increase safety and ease traffic and commerce.