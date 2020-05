When cruises from Florida reopen, many popular destination ports wonder when and whether to welcome back tourists

click to enlarge Image via Royal Caribbean

Cruise lines have been hit especially hard during this pandemic. Now, as cruise companies look to regain some semblance of normalcy, they're facing a new struggle. Many ports seem disinterested in welcoming them back any time soon.

Nearly all – 96 percent – of travel destinations around the world have imposed some form of restrictions, with some of the most extreme being directed at the cruise industry. While many cities and countries have yet to commit to a reopening date, some of those which have are presenting a major hurdle ahead.

Seychelles rocked the travel industry last week when they announced the country would be banning cruise ships at its Port Victoria until 2022 . The nation, which sits off the coast of East Africa, has been a popular spot in the burgeoning Asian cruise market.By far the most extreme closure yet, Seychelles may soon be joined by other countries with Australian politicians now debating banning international travel until at least mid-2021.In the Caribbean Sea, where the largest number of cruise sailings happen, the Cayman Islands have closed Grand Cayman to cruise ships until at least September . The CDC has a No Sail Order on all cruise ships from operating in U.S. waters through at least July 24.To the north in Canada, all arctic ports are closed for the season, while cruise ships with more than 500 passengers are blocked from Canadian ports until at least July. Norway has closed its borders through August 20 , effectively blocking the European based arctic cruise industry, which sails almost exclusively out of Svalbard.With the late July "no sail" order, the popular summertime cruises in Alaska are also all but blocked out for the season, causing nearly 80 percent of Alaskan cruises for 2020 to be canceled . Like many port destinations, the cruise industry is a significant economic contributor to Alaska's port cities with pre-coronavirus estimates expecting $793 million in direct spending by cruise passengers.Despite the significant negative economic impacts, some are pointing to destinations that have struggled to keep up with cruise ship issues , like over-tourism and environmental degradation, to use this time to step back and review their visitor controls.