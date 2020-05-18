When cruises from Florida reopen, many popular destination ports wonder when and whether to welcome back tourists

click to enlarge Image via Royal Caribbean

The new PortMiami Royal Caribbean Terminal

Cruise lines have been hit especially hard during this pandemic. Now, as cruise companies look to regain some semblance of normalcy, they're facing a new struggle. Many ports seem disinterested in welcoming them back any time soon.

Nearly all – 96 percent – of travel destinations around the world have imposed some form of restrictions, with some of the most extreme being directed at the cruise industry. While many cities and countries have yet to commit to a reopening date, some of those which have are presenting a major hurdle ahead.