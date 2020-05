Daytona Lagoon water park to reopen soon, implements new safety procedures

click to enlarge Image via Daytona Lagoon

Daytona Beach water park, Daytona Lagoon, is "eagerly awaiting the safe reopening from state and local authorities" and is implementing additional improvements to its already stringent health and hygienic procedures to ensure everyone’s safety. As the park gets ready to welcome back its hundreds of employed local residents and guests, Daytona Lagoon proudly emphasizes that they exceed the safety and health standards set by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a press release, the Daytona Lagoon has implemented necessary precautions that include limited park capacity to enforce social distancing, requiring all team members to wear masks, temperature screening of all team members prior to shift, providing sanitizer stations throughout the park, additional staff dedicated to sterilization, continual sanitization of games, attraction and high touch areas, modifications to food and beverages procedures and offerings, sun-bathing chairs and dinning seating will accommodate for social distancing, among others.

click to enlarge Image via Daytona Lagoon

The water park ensures that, according to the CDC, transmission of COVID-19 in properly operated and maintained pools should kill the virus, and guests should not worry about contracting the virus in any of the park’s pool. Daytona Lagoon even clarifies that the "water park meets and exceeds" the CDC’s pool water treatment guidelines.General manager Tyler Currie stated that all team members will go through necessary training to ensure all procedures are followed correctly. Currie hopes that the required training will allow guests to trust that they are safe while enjoying a day at the water park.Even with all these new procedures and precautions to keep team members and guests safe, Daytona Lagoon encourages guests to also take precautions prior to attending the water park such as staying home if feeling sick. While in the park, Daytona Lagoon encourages guests to social distance from other groups, wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, utilize the hand sanitizer stations. Currie emphasized that it is a "shared responsibility" to keep every guest and team member safe and that health and wellness come first.Daytona Lagoon has not yet set a date to reopen but will continue to update residents and tourists on their website and Facebook page.