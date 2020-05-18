Daytona Lagoon water park to reopen soon, implements new safety procedures

Daytona Beach water park, Daytona Lagoon, is "eagerly awaiting the safe reopening from state and local authorities" and is implementing additional improvements to its already stringent health and hygienic procedures to ensure everyone’s safety. As the park gets ready to welcome back its hundreds of employed local residents and guests, Daytona Lagoon proudly emphasizes that they exceed the safety and health standards set by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to a press release, the Daytona Lagoon has implemented necessary precautions that include limited park capacity to enforce social distancing, requiring all team members to wear masks, temperature screening of all team members prior to shift, providing sanitizer stations throughout the park, additional staff dedicated to sterilization, continual sanitization of games, attraction and high touch areas, modifications to food and beverages procedures and offerings, sun-bathing chairs and dinning seating will accommodate for social distancing, among others.
