Some downtown Orlando bars comply with Phase 1 orders, while others reopen using 'loopholes'

click to enlarge Photo by Orlando Weekly

The Dapper Duck on Orange Ave. downtown

As Phase 1 of Florida's economic reopening continues, Orlando bars, pubs and nightclubs that earn half their sales or more from alcohol are supposed to remain closed. Some Orlando bars are taking the directive seriously, while others are using self-described loopholes to circumvent the public safety orders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order states that nightclubs and bars deriving more than 50 percent of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages "shall continue to suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption."

click to enlarge Photo by Orlando Weekly

Avenue Gastrobar on Orange Ave. downtown