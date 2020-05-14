Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Pulse memorial mural at the LGBT+ Center Orlando vandalized with white supremacist stickers

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 1:09 PM

click image Photos from the Reddit post; a member of the Orlando Weekly team also saw the sticker - PHOTO VIA PAULIEBLEEKER/REDDIT
  • Photo via pauliebleeker/Reddit
  • Photos from the Reddit post; a member of the Orlando Weekly team also saw the sticker
Vandals have defaced a Pulse memorial mural on the walls of local LGBTQ+ aid organization The Center on Mills Avenue, likely the work of white supremacists.

A poster on Reddit's r/Orlando forum noticed the sticker had been placed recently right in the center of the mural, covering the Pulse logo. A member of the Orlando Weekly staff also saw the vandalized mural independently.



The sticker, which has since been removed as of Thursday afternoon, bears identifying information for misleadingly-named group the Patriot Front, identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a "white nationalist hate group."
click to enlarge The repaired memorial on Thursday afternoon - PHOTO BY MATTHEW MOYER
  • Photo by Matthew Moyer
  • The repaired memorial on Thursday afternoon
Additionally shitty and no-doubt-related news came from the Center's Facebook page that their phone lines had been cut yesterday, that all but put them out of commission.

If you want to make a donation to support the Center's mission to promote and empower the LGBT community, their online donation page is still working just fine.

Keep an eye out for nonsense like this and be safe, everyone.

— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

