Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Rollins College cutting 15 percent of staff across all departments

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROLLINS COLLEGE
  • Photo via Rollins College
A Rollins College faculty member reached out to Orlando Weekly on Wednesday with an announcement that the college is reducing staff by 15 percent across all departments. That would be about 100 out of roughly 750 staffers laid off with severance.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, says the staff reductions are due to low enrollment and financial deficits related to COVID-19. The school recently received about 2.7 million from the CARES Act.



"I thought it was deeply indicative of how systemically broken higher ed is in this country, that one crisis could affect our operating costs so dramatically when tuition remains untenably high," said the source. "We were notified of these changes in a town hall meeting yesterday."

The school is also implementing tiered salary reductions across the board. People making less than $45,000 will remain unaffected. As you can see from the Zoom meeting screenshots, the school is operating at a $16 million deficit.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ROLLINS FACULTY MEMBER
  • Screenshot via Rollins faculty member
According to our source, all departments were asked to cut operating costs and workforce by 15 percent, including athletics, which decided to cut the cross country team.

Our source shares that Rollins president Grant Cornwell is forgoing his salary for the fall semester and possibly longer. Additionally, Rollins will no longer be a sponsor of the Winter Park Institute.

We're reached out to Rollins for comment but haven't heard much back yet. One college representative said, "I don't think everyone knows yet, all the people who are going to be," and asked that another media team member call back. This post will be updated with new information.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ROLLINS FACULTY MEMBER
  • Screenshot via Rollins faculty member
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  2. Florida property owners sue Gov. DeSantis for shutting down vacation rentals Read More

  3. As state begins to reopen, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency another 60 days Read More

  4. Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out unfunded bill to fight invasive species Read More

  5. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation