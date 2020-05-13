Rollins College cutting 15 percent of staff across all departments

click to enlarge
Photo via Rollins College
A Rollins College faculty member reached out to Orlando Weekly
on Wednesday with an announcement that the college is reducing staff by 15 percent across all departments. That would be about 100 out of roughly 750 staffers laid off with severance.
The source, who wished to remain anonymous, says the staff reductions are due to low enrollment and financial deficits related to COVID-19. The school recently received about 2.7 million
from the CARES Act.
"I thought it was deeply indicative of how systemically broken higher ed is in this country, that one crisis could affect our operating costs so dramatically when tuition remains untenably high," said the source. "We were notified of these changes in a town hall meeting yesterday."
The school is also implementing tiered salary reductions across the board. People making less than $45,000 will remain unaffected. As you can see from the Zoom meeting screenshots, the school is operating at a $16 million deficit.
Screenshot via Rollins faculty member
According to our source, all departments were asked to cut operating costs and workforce by 15 percent, including athletics, which decided to cut the cross country team.
Our source shares that Rollins president Grant Cornwell is forgoing his salary for the fall semester and possibly longer. Additionally, Rollins will no longer be a sponsor of the Winter Park Institute.
We're reached out to Rollins for comment but haven't heard much back yet. One college representative said, "I don't think everyone knows yet, all the people who are going to be," and asked that another media team member call back. This post will be updated with new information.
Screenshot via Rollins faculty member
