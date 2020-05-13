Protesters leave body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol

The group isn’t the first to symbolically invoke Death as a form of protest. Earlier this month, Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to allow the state's beaches to begin reopening.
Tonight Rachel Maddow covered Indivisibles from Arizona, Florida and Texas who had a message for their Governors about reopening their states before they were ready and putting lives at risk. Watch here --> pic.twitter.com/vHSlBpjWtY— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 13, 2020
