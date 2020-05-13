Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Bloggytown

Protesters leave body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INDIVISIBLE TEAM/TWITTER
  • Photo via Indivisible Team/Twitter
Dressed in Tyvek suits and accompanied by the Grim Reaper, protesters piled up 17 body bags on the steps of Florida’s Old State Capitol building Tuesday morning.

The protest was organized by progressive grassroots group Indivisible, who are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop endangering the lives of his constituents as the state reopens in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.



Signs visible at the protest read “A corpse is not a customer,” “Needed more than hand washing,” and “Trump lies people die.”

Similar protests were also staged at the capitol buildings in Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.
The group isn’t the first to symbolically invoke Death as a form of protest. Earlier this month, Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to allow the state's beaches to begin reopening.

As of Wednesday, Florida added 479 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 42,402. The state also added 49 new deaths, bringing that number to 1,898. According to the Tampa Bay Times, only 2.8 percent of Florida’s overall population has been tested for COVID-19.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  2. Florida property owners sue Gov. DeSantis for shutting down vacation rentals Read More

  3. As state begins to reopen, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency another 60 days Read More

  4. Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott 'SLITHER' out unfunded bill to fight invasive species Read More

  5. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation