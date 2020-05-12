With 81 percent voting yes, Orlando Sentinel journalists approve union

click to enlarge Photo via Sentinel Guild/Twitter

The Orlando Sentinel journalists' union, the Sentinel Guild, became official on Tuesday, with 81 percent of eligible employees approving.

"The journalists in our newsroom have spoken, deciding overwhelmingly that we deserve a seat at the table to bargain with Tribune and protect the future of local journalism," the union announced on Tuesday.

click image Photo via Cristóbal Reyes/Twitter

Guild representative and Orlando Sentinel justice and safety reporter Cristóbal Reyes received word he was furloughed April 21

WE WON!! 🎉🎉🎉 The journalists in our newsroom have spoken, deciding overwhelmingly that we deserve a seat at the table to bargain with Tribune and protect the future of local journalism. Sentinel Guild is no longer a dream but a reality. 81% of ballots counted were marked YES. — Sentinel Guild 🍊 (@OS_Guild) May 12, 2020