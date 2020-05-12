Weather system just east of Florida has 50 percent chance of development, says National Hurricane Center

Hurricane season is now colliding with the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz announced that his agency is redeveloping plans about evacuations and shelters, and adding face masks to the state’s stockpile of storm supplies.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 12, 2020
conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ypMZ099QP6
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.