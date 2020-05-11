Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Monday, May 11, 2020

Mall at Millenia reopens Monday with new safety guidelines for stores

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE MALL AT MILLENIA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Mall at Millenia/Facebook

The Mall at Millenia will reopen Monday at 11 a.m., with increased safety measures in place and curbside pickup available.

The mall has its own set of guidelines in addition to those required by Orange County and the state rules, according to the mall's website. Orange County ended its curfew Monday morning, but the county task force's guidelines for businesses remain in place for restaurants and retail stores.

The county requires stores and restaurants to enforce social distancing, require sick employees to stay at home, provide masks for employees, conduct health screenings and temperature checks, increase sanitation and hand-washing locations, and limit the number of customers inside to 25 percent of indoor seating capacity.
The mall notes that each individual store has its own corporate rules, so they can only inform their merchants and watch that their rules are heeded.
Mall at Millenia has created its own rules to follow those guidelines and add a few of its own. Their reopening includes visual indicators for social distancing, a curbside package pickup area, sanitation stations throughout the mall. Employees are to be temperature-checked, and are required wear masks and wash their hands frequently. The mall says its steps include disinfecting high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, more frequently, and modifying seating to accommodate social distancing.

As with many independent guidelines, the Mall at Millenia notes that each individual store has its own corporate rules, so the mall can only inform their vendors and watch that they are heeded.

"We are encouraging our merchants to adopt the measures above," says their website. "Please note that each merchant abides by the guidelines set forth by their corporate offices."

The mall updated its hours on Monday morning to continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily, and not all stores will reopen at first on Monday. Millenia posted guidelines expected of shoppers hoping to enter the reopened stores.

Shoppers must now wear protective face covering, practice social distancing by maintaining the usual six-foot distance when possible, and wash their hands regularly, or use hand sanitizer frequently until you are able to wash.

Customers are advised by the mall to "keep interactions brief," and to "stay at home and see your doctor if you are feeling ill."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a program last week to provide masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to small businesses starting on Monday.

Restaurants at the mall began offering curbside pickup early last week, and will continue serving food during the mall's reopening, including indoor seating.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

