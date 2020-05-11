Mall at Millenia reopens Monday with new safety guidelines for stores

click to enlarge Photo via the Mall at Millenia/Facebook

The Mall at Millenia will reopen Monday at 11 a.m., with increased safety measures in place and curbside pickup available.

The mall has its own set of guidelines in addition to those required by Orange County and the state rules, according to the mall's website. Orange County ended its curfew Monday morning, but the county task force's guidelines for businesses remain in place for restaurants and retail stores.

The county requires stores and restaurants to enforce social distancing, require sick employees to stay at home, provide masks for employees, conduct health screenings and temperature checks, increase sanitation and hand-washing locations, and limit the number of customers inside to 25 percent of indoor seating capacity.Mall at Millenia has created its own rules to follow those guidelines and add a few of its own. Their reopening includes visual indicators for social distancing, a curbside package pickup area, sanitation stations throughout the mall. Employees are to be temperature-checked, and are required wear masks and wash their hands frequently. The mall says its steps include disinfecting high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, more frequently, and modifying seating to accommodate social distancing.As with many independent guidelines, the Mall at Millenia notes that each individual store has its own corporate rules, so the mall can only inform their vendors and watch that they are heeded."We are encouraging our merchants to adopt the measures above," says their website. "Please note that each merchant abides by the guidelines set forth by their corporate offices."