Orange County to lift curfew Monday, offer personal protective equipment to small businesses

Screenshot via Orange County Government
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Friday that the county is lifting the nightly curfews that have been in place since March 20, starting Monday at 5:01 a.m.
Orange County also finalized their personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution plan for small businesses, making available their 1 million masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. These will be distributed free of charge on weekdays at local sites, starting Monday at 9 a.m.
One drive-thru site is located in each county commission district. Small businesses must register first
, and will receive the supplies if they qualify.
The face coverings and 2-ounce hand sanitizer bottles will be distributed to up to 20,000 small businesses, and the form will be inaccessible once supplies run out. Priority will be given to small businesses that demonstrate they've been unable to obtain PPE for their employees due to financial hardship or supply scarcities.
The small business must employ more than three but less than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status. Owners and co-owners count toward the total. Priority will be given to small businesses that recently reopened or are otherwise eligible to open in phase one of Florida's ongoing executive order.
Distribution days last until 5 p.m., and will remain open each day for the same hours until Friday, May 15, 2020, or if supplies run out. Businesses can apply on a new page of the county website, ocfl.net/ppe
, and it includes both for-profit and nonprofit entities, as long as they are incorporated "with majority operations located in Orange County, Florida."
"Please don't register your business unless you truly need the supplies that we are providing," said Demings. "If you are from another county you are going to be disqualified from getting this particular cache."
