Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County to lift curfew Monday, offer personal protective equipment to small businesses

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
  • Screenshot via Orange County Government
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Friday that the county is lifting the nightly curfews that have been in place since March 20, starting Monday at 5:01 a.m.

Orange County also finalized their personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution plan for small businesses, making available their 1 million masks and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. These will be distributed free of charge on weekdays at local sites, starting Monday at 9 a.m.



One drive-thru site is located in each county commission district. Small businesses must register first, and will receive the supplies if they qualify.

The face coverings and 2-ounce hand sanitizer bottles will be distributed to up to 20,000 small businesses, and the form will be inaccessible once supplies run out. Priority will be given to small businesses that demonstrate they've been unable to obtain PPE for their employees due to financial hardship or supply scarcities.
"Please don't register your business unless you truly need the supplies that we are providing," said Demings. click to tweet
The small business must employ more than three but less than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status. Owners and co-owners count toward the total. Priority will be given to small businesses that recently reopened or are otherwise eligible to open in phase one of Florida's ongoing executive order.

Distribution days last until 5 p.m., and will remain open each day for the same hours until Friday, May 15, 2020, or if supplies run out. Businesses can apply on a new page of the county website, ocfl.net/ppe, and it includes both for-profit and nonprofit entities, as long as they are incorporated "with majority operations located in Orange County, Florida."

"Please don't register your business unless you truly need the supplies that we are providing," said Demings. "If you are from another county you are going to be disqualified from getting this particular cache."

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Clermont's Crown Lounge regrets racist sign Read More

  2. Florida-based adult film studio is making a 'Tiger King' parody porno Read More

  3. Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed, but Va and Trina return to Food Network with Guy Fieri this week Read More

  4. Insanely constipated Florida lizard just broke the record for biggest poop Read More

  5. Disney Springs to begin phased reopening on May 20 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation