Friday, May 8, 2020

Sette in Ivanhoe Village has been eighty-sixed

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM

click to enlarge STELLAR MLS
  • Stellar MLS
The space that's housed a murder of restaurants in the last five years has claimed another victim.

Sette, the rustic Italian concept by Va and Trina Gregory-Propst, won't reopen in the old Brian's Restaurant space at 1407 N. Orange Ave. in Ivanhoe Village.



Seems the building's owner, Mark Stillman, put the property up for sale on March 3 for $2.2 million. Twenty days later, a deal was pending, but the building went back on the market yesterday.

Gregory-Propst couldn't really comment on circumstances surrounding the matter, saying that they're in litigation with Stillman. However, she was able to confirm that Sette wouldn't be reopening in the space.

"Sette still exists," said Gregory-Propst, "just without a home for now."

Stillman purchased the property in early 2017 for $1,325,000 and put a fair amount of work into renovating and upgrading the space after Elliott's Public House closed. In the time since, Nova Scratch Kitchen, Stir Restaurant & Bar and then Sette moved in.

The property has been on and off the market since August 2018, but the new owners (whoever they are) may just want to pave the damned structure and put up a parking lot.
click to enlarge Va and Trina Gregory-Propst - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Va and Trina Gregory-Propst
Meanwhile, some better news for Va and Trina. The pair will appear on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives: Takeout with Guy Fieri next Friday at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. The show features the DDD alums sending the schlock-jock of cookery ingredients for an over-the-top apple-pie funnel cake. They then join Mr. Guy via video chat to walk him through making it.

I'm sure it'll be a funka-dee-boom-diggity-doosh-tastic episode.

