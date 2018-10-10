Stir Restaurant and Bar in Ivanhoe Village closes

click to enlarge
It was about a year ago we reported the closure of Nova Restaurant — the Ivanhoe Village boite touting its scratch kitchen and farm-to-table ingredients
.
Now it appears as though The Curse of Brian's Restaurant has claimed its successor — Stir Restaurant & Bar
— as its latest victim.
Since Brian's closed in 2014 after 30 years in the biz, the space has seen Elliott's Public House, in addition to Nova and Stir, occupy the space. That's three restaurants in four years.
I didn't particularly care much for Stir ("There’s very little that shakes, or stirs, at Ivanhoe Village's restobar Stir
"), lamenting that it offered a "remarkably similar experience" as its predecessors.
The property (owned by Mark Stillman, the restaurateur who opened Nova) has been up for sale since August
and, according to his broker — Scott Corbin of commercial real estate firm Colliers International — the building hasn't as yet found a buyer.
When it does, it might be a good idea for the new owner to rename the eatery Brian's Restaurant, or perhaps Brians' Restaurant or Bryan's Restaurant or maybe Bryanz Restaurant.
