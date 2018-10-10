Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Tip Jar

Stir Restaurant and Bar in Ivanhoe Village closes

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge FAIYAZ KARA
  • Faiyaz Kara
It was about a year ago we reported the closure of Nova Restaurant — the Ivanhoe Village boite touting its scratch kitchen and farm-to-table ingredients.

Now it appears as though The Curse of Brian's Restaurant has claimed its successor — Stir Restaurant & Bar — as its latest victim.

Since Brian's closed in 2014 after 30 years in the biz, the space has seen Elliott's Public House, in addition to Nova and Stir, occupy the space. That's three restaurants in four years.

I didn't particularly care much for Stir ("There’s very little that shakes, or stirs, at Ivanhoe Village's restobar Stir"), lamenting that it offered a "remarkably similar experience" as its predecessors.



The property (owned by Mark Stillman, the restaurateur who opened Nova) has been up for sale since August and, according to his broker — Scott Corbin of commercial real estate firm Colliers International — the building hasn't as yet found a buyer.

When it does, it might be a good idea for the new owner to rename the eatery Brian's Restaurant, or perhaps Brians' Restaurant or Bryan's Restaurant or maybe Bryanz Restaurant.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50 Read More

  2. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  3. Michael strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane Read More

  4. Ahead of next year's Sesame Street land, SeaWorld announces seven new rides for its Orlando parks Read More

  5. Lucky's Market locations in Winter Park and Hunter's Creek are now open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation