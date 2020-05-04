Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 4, 2020

The Heard

Record Store Day postponed to three separate dates, with the first in late August

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 12:19 PM

click image PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
Bowing to the inevitable, Record Store Day 2020 as one big, mass gathering of vinyl junkies packed into record stores all around the country is not happening. However, you can still support your favorite mom-and-pop record emporiums and the bands offering RSD-exclusive releases, just in a socially distanced kinda way, as there will now be a trio of drop dates for RSD loot at participating record stores later this year.

Record Store Day Drops of quantities of select exclusives will happen in phases on Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. The list of which exclusive releases will be available on which dates will be released on June 1 on the RSD website, and as you can imagine, the list of participating stores will be a work in progress between now and August. As of this writing, for the first time, record stores will be allowed to do day-of online sales of exclusives as well as in-person purchases. Obviously there will be a lot of planning yet to be done to ensure potential customers' safety.



We'd suggest following this Record Store Day Drops event page for updates, as well as the Record Store Day Facebook page.


— Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

